Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expands By 7.6%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPLP opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. Analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.