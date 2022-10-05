Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Decreases By 6.0%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -246.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

