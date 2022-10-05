Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Expands By 10.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 186.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 188,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,498 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 81,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 352,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares during the period. 15.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MIY opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.