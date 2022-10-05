Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Rises By 8.4%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,990,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 37,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at Bionano Genomics

In related news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 518,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 368,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 4,844.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 202,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 453.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

See Also

