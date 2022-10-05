Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Rises By 8.4%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,990,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 37,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity at Bionano Genomics

In related news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 13.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 518,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 368,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 4,844.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 202,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 453.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.