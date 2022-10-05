Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,792.00

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $146,154.00 and $14,792.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar Protocol is a 2 token protocol comprising of Dollars and Shares. Dollars will be the object of stabilization and Shares will be the instrument to invest and participate in the upside of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

