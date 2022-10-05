Securities Trust of Scotland plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Performance

STS stock opened at GBX 224.90 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.52. Securities Trust of Scotland has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.41 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242 ($2.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £225.49 million and a PE ratio of 661.76.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

