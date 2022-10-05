Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. 224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

