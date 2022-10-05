Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 134,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,783. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

