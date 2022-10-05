Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Trimmed by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 134,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,783. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

