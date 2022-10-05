Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

