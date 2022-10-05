Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 400,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,720,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 191,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659,625. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

