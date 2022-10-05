Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,333.98

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,333.98 ($28.20) and traded as low as GBX 2,165 ($26.16). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($26.16), with a volume of 311,551 shares changing hands.

Schroders Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,071.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,327.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,260.17.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

