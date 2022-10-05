SBB Research Group LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SBB Research Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SBB Research Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

