SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $279.87

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $279.87 and last traded at $280.36, with a volume of 6272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. UBS Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.07.

SBA Communications Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

