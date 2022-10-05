Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Up 2.3%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.27. 296,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 313,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Up 2.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sarcos Technology and Robotics
Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.
