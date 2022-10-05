Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Up 2.3%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCGet Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.27. 296,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 313,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.90.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,916.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

