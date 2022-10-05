Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.51

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and traded as low as $23.31. Saputo shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 2,207 shares changing hands.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

