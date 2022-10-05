SAP (ETR:SAP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.63

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €91.63 ($93.50) and traded as low as €81.95 ($83.62). SAP shares last traded at €84.12 ($85.84), with a volume of 2,328,560 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €87.45 and its 200 day moving average is €91.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.50.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

