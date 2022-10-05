Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $1.17 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 421,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 617,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after buying an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,095,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.