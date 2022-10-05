Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $2.84 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $80.79. 118,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.