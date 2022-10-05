Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 549 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,476. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

