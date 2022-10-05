Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 370,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
IJR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.12. 232,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,363. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
