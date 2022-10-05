Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,829 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 99,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 42,567 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,546,256. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.58.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

