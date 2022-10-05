Sage Financial Group Inc. Makes New $745,000 Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. 113,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,103,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

