Sage Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. 551,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,642,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

