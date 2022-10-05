Sage Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,795. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

