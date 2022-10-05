Sage Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,904 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,291 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,014,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 88,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,162. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

