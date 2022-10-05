Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,459 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCV. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $437,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,562. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.