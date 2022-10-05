Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,459 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCV. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $437,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,562. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

