Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,365 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 98,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,510. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.