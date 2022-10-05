Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Shares Up 14.3%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 56,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 278,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sabre Gold Mines Trading Up 14.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

