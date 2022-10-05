Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Up 3.7%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 7,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 596,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 6.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Daniel W. Yih bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $87,802.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,744,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,810.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Yih purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
