Rubic 24-Hour Volume Tops $244,406.00 (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Rubic has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can now be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $244,406.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rubic alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s launch date was September 23rd, 2020. Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange. The Reddit community for Rubic is https://reddit.com/r/Rubic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubic is a multichain DeFi ecosystem, which features cross-chain, P2P, and instant swaps across multiple blockchains, aiming to deliver a complete ONE-STOP decentralized platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.