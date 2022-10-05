Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 38,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,332. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

