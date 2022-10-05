Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 19,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 58,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Robex Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$195.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.36 million during the quarter.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

