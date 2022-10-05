Robert James Gamgort Sells 125,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert James Gamgort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,297,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,804,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.