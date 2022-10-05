RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Specialty Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE RSF opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

About RiverNorth Specialty Finance

