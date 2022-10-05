Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,700 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,364.29.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 413,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

