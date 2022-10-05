Reviewing NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 30.35% -565.66% 15.24% MarketWise -67.60% N/A -74.99%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.80 billion 4.31 $836.00 million $1.43 14.74 MarketWise $549.18 million 1.60 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A

This table compares NortonLifeLock and MarketWise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NortonLifeLock and MarketWise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 2 1 0 2.33 MarketWise 0 2 4 0 2.67

NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus target price of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.98%. MarketWise has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 142.42%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats MarketWise on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Norton Secure VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Home Title Protect product that detects fraud and notifies members; and Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. It offers Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its Norton 360 members on the Dark Web; and Social Media Monitoring solution that helps to keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. The company also provides AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

