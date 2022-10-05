Reviewing Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of CURO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00 CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.86%. CURO Group has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 302.06%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 43.62% 8.00% 3.96% CURO Group -9.30% -15.53% -1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and CURO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 4.90 $83.63 million $1.51 9.88 CURO Group $817.84 million 0.24 $59.33 million ($2.36) -2.06

Crescent Capital BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CURO Group. CURO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. CURO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CURO Group pays out -18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CURO Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats CURO Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

