Reviewing Baltic International USA (BISA) and Its Rivals

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 714 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Baltic International USA to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 10.04% -62.24% 1.87%

Risk and Volatility

Baltic International USA has a beta of 30.51, suggesting that its share price is 2,951% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s rivals have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -3.39 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.60 billion -$179.31 million 28.27

This table compares Baltic International USA and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Baltic International USA’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baltic International USA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 589 912 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 77.66%. Given Baltic International USA’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Baltic International USA rivals beat Baltic International USA on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

