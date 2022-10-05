Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.88

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.88 and last traded at C$27.83, with a volume of 7296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.76.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9300001 EPS for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

