ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.29

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.29 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 25.10 ($0.30). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.31), with a volume of 112,412 shares traded.

ReNeuron Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £14.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ReNeuron Group news, insider Iain G. Ross bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,424.84). In other news, insider Barbara Staehelin bought 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £38,100 ($46,036.73). Also, insider Iain G. Ross bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.