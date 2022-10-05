Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 42,819 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.