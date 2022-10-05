Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Articles

