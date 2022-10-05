Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

