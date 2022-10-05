Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,518 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $37,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 129,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

