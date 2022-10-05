Range Resources (LON:RRL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Range Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,608,636 shares.
Range Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £676,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15.
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. It holds 100% interests in three onshore production licenses, including Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle; and 80% interest in the St Mary's exploration block. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Perth, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.