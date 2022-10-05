QuiverX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $481,694.00 (QRX)

QuiverX (QRX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One QuiverX coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuiverX has a total market cap of $481,694.00 and $11,581.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuiverX has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuiverX

QuiverX launched on October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuiverX is quiverx.io.

Buying and Selling QuiverX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX is a crowdfunding investment platform using cryptocurrency to have partial ownership of real-world assets, stocks and, digital investments.QuiverX is a utility token to pay for services on the website, promotions, advertisements, listings, and transaction fees. Users are incentivized to hold the utility token in order to get early access to investment opportunities, reduced network fees, and monthly rewards for being QuiverX holders, which are generated from a portion of advertisement and promotion fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuiverX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuiverX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuiverX using one of the exchanges listed above.

