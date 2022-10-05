Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 3.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Quanta Services worth $42,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average of $129.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

