Quant (QNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.22 Million

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Quant has a total market cap of $5.07 billion and approximately $33.22 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $141.29 or 0.00697884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 35,917,191 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is www.quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars.
