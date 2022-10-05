Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Insider Andrew Schwartz Buys 44,920 Shares

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Schwartz purchased 44,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.43 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$64,235.60 ($44,920.00).
Andrew Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Andrew Schwartz purchased 100,000 shares of Qualitas stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$145,000.00 ($101,398.60).
- On Friday, August 12th, Andrew Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of Qualitas stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,979.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.67, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 10.67.
Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.
